Daniel and the ScandalsFormed 1 November 2010
Daniel and the Scandals
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2010-11-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6266d8f3-fbd1-42cb-80db-a08ead642ee0
Daniel and the Scandals Tracks
Sort by
I Love You There You Go I Said It
Daniel and the Scandals
I Love You There You Go I Said It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Happy Song
Daniel and the Scandals
Happy Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Isn't Routine
Daniel and the Scandals
Love Isn't Routine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
By The Sunshine
Daniel and the Scandals
By The Sunshine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little Beauty Queen
Daniel and the Scandals
Little Beauty Queen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Take The Mood & I'll Take The Weather
Daniel and the Scandals
You Take The Mood & I'll Take The Weather
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Love You
Daniel and the Scandals
I Love You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Love You
Last played on
It Could Be You
Daniel and the Scandals
It Could Be You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Leaving Tomorrow
Daniel and the Scandals
Leaving Tomorrow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Daniel and the Scandals Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist