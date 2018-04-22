Edward Teschemacher (1876–1940), also known as Edward Frederick Lockton,[citation needed] was an American lyricist, translator, arranger, librettist, and popular music composer responsible for writing and co-writing a number of well-known pieces, including "Because" (1902) and co-writing "I'll Walk Beside You" (1939). Teschemacher wrote much of his lyrics for popular music between 1900 and the late 1920s. His work as a translator includes translating "Mattinata" from Italian to English in 1904, translating a series of folksongs from Norwegian and Danish to English in 1906, and translating the "Mariae Wiegenlied" (The Virgin's Slumber Song) from its native German to English in 1917.