Edward TeschemacherBorn 1876. Died 1940
1876
Edward Teschemacher Biography (Wikipedia)
Edward Teschemacher (1876–1940), also known as Edward Frederick Lockton,[citation needed] was an American lyricist, translator, arranger, librettist, and popular music composer responsible for writing and co-writing a number of well-known pieces, including "Because" (1902) and co-writing "I'll Walk Beside You" (1939). Teschemacher wrote much of his lyrics for popular music between 1900 and the late 1920s. His work as a translator includes translating "Mattinata" from Italian to English in 1904, translating a series of folksongs from Norwegian and Danish to English in 1906, and translating the "Mariae Wiegenlied" (The Virgin's Slumber Song) from its native German to English in 1917.
Edward Teschemacher Tracks
Parce Que
