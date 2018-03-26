Scarlett StrallenBorn 3 July 1982
Scarlett Strallen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1982-07-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6265f50a-22c1-4632-8810-94f189a24499
Scarlett Strallen Biography (Wikipedia)
Scarlett Strallen (born 3 July 1982) is an English stage actress, best known for her work in musical theatre productions in the West End and on Broadway. She has received two Olivier Award nominations, in 2006 for her portrayal of Josephine in HMS Pinafore, performed at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and in 2012 for her role in Singin' in the Rain.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Scarlett Strallen Tracks
Sort by
On the town - i Some other time
Leonard Bernstein
On the town - i Some other time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
On the town - i Some other time
Wonderful town i Wrong note rag
Leonard Bernstein
Wonderful town i Wrong note rag
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Wonderful town i Wrong note rag
Trouble in Tahiti - i Island magic
Leonard Bernstein
Trouble in Tahiti - i Island magic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Trouble in Tahiti - i Island magic
West Side Story - i The Dance at the Gym; ii Blues; iii Promenade; iv Mambo; v Cha-cha; vi Jump; vii Maria
Leonard Bernstein
West Side Story - i The Dance at the Gym; ii Blues; iii Promenade; iv Mambo; v Cha-cha; vi Jump; vii Maria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
West Side Story - i The Dance at the Gym; ii Blues; iii Promenade; iv Mambo; v Cha-cha; vi Jump; vii Maria
Take care of this house [from "1600 Pennsylvania Avenue"]
Leonard Bernstein
Take care of this house [from "1600 Pennsylvania Avenue"]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Take care of this house [from "1600 Pennsylvania Avenue"]
Candide - i Overture; ii I am easily assimilated; iii Nothing more than this; iv Glitter and be gay
Leonard Bernstein
Candide - i Overture; ii I am easily assimilated; iii Nothing more than this; iv Glitter and be gay
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Candide - i Overture; ii I am easily assimilated; iii Nothing more than this; iv Glitter and be gay
Wonderful Town - i A Little Bit in Love; ii One hundred easy ways
Leonard Bernstein
Wonderful Town - i A Little Bit in Love; ii One hundred easy ways
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Wonderful Town - i A Little Bit in Love; ii One hundred easy ways
Peter Pan i Dream with Me
Leonard Bernstein
Peter Pan i Dream with Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Peter Pan i Dream with Me
'On the Town' i New York, New York ii Lonely Town iii I Can Cook Too
Leonard Bernstein
'On the Town' i New York, New York ii Lonely Town iii I Can Cook Too
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
'On the Town' i New York, New York ii Lonely Town iii I Can Cook Too
Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
Ashley Brown & Scarlett Strallen
Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious
Performer
Last played on
You Are My Lucky Star
Scarlett Strallen
You Are My Lucky Star
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Are My Lucky Star
Last played on
Candide - 'Make our Garden Grow'
Leonard Bernstein
Candide - 'Make our Garden Grow'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Candide - 'Make our Garden Grow'
Peter Pan - 'Dream with Me'
Leonard Bernstein
Peter Pan - 'Dream with Me'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Peter Pan - 'Dream with Me'
Candide - 'Glitter and Be Gay'
Leonard Bernstein
Candide - 'Glitter and Be Gay'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Candide - 'Glitter and Be Gay'
Wonderful Town - 'A Little Bit In Love'
Leonard Bernstein
Wonderful Town - 'A Little Bit In Love'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Wonderful Town - 'A Little Bit In Love'
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: Prom 35: John Wilson conducts Oklahoma!
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9qgwh
Royal Albert Hall
2017-08-11T04:12:11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04tt8xn.jpg
11
Aug
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 35: John Wilson conducts Oklahoma!
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2017: Prom 34: John Wilson conducts Oklahoma! (matinee)
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4dv2m
Royal Albert Hall
2017-08-11T04:12:11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04tt8xn.jpg
11
Aug
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 34: John Wilson conducts Oklahoma! (matinee)
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2015: Prom 67: Bernstein – Stage and Screen
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e89v2m
Royal Albert Hall
2015-09-05T04:12:11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02nmmkx.jpg
5
Sep
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 67: Bernstein – Stage and Screen
Royal Albert Hall
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: Christmas Spectacular
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e68wrz
The Mermaid, London
2014-12-17T04:12:11
17
Dec
2014
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: Christmas Spectacular
The Mermaid, London
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: One Brief Shining Moment
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezqhzc
The Mermaid, London
2014-07-11T04:12:11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0213ms2.jpg
11
Jul
2014
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: One Brief Shining Moment
20:00
The Mermaid, London
Back to artist