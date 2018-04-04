Joseph TaylorFolk singer. Born 1833
Joseph Taylor
1833
Joseph Taylor Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Taylor (born c. 1832, death date unknown) was a folk singer from Saxby-All-Saints, Lincolnshire, England, who became known due to the attention of the pianist, composer and musicologist, Percy Grainger.
Joseph Taylor Tracks
Brigg Fair
Joseph Taylor
Brigg Fair
Brigg Fair
Last played on
Sprig O' Thyme
Joseph Taylor
Sprig O' Thyme
Sprig O' Thyme
Last played on
Brigg Fair
Trad & Joseph Taylor
Brigg Fair
Brigg Fair
Composer
Last played on
Brigg Fair, arr. for tenor and chorus
Percy Grainger
Brigg Fair, arr. for tenor and chorus
Brigg Fair, arr. for tenor and chorus
Last played on
The Sprig O' Thyme
Joseph Taylor
The Sprig O' Thyme
The Sprig O' Thyme
Last played on
