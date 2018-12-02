Maynard FergusonBorn 4 May 1928. Died 24 August 2006
Maynard Ferguson
1928-05-04
Maynard Ferguson Biography (Wikipedia)
Walter Maynard Ferguson C.M. (May 4, 1928 – August 23, 2006) was a Canadian jazz trumpeter and bandleader. He came to prominence in Stan Kenton's orchestra before forming his big band in 1957. He was noted for his bands, which often served as stepping stones for up-and-coming talent, his versatility on several instruments, and his ability to play in a high register.
Maynard Ferguson Tracks
20 Rue De Madrid
Maynard Ferguson
20 Rue De Madrid
Alfie
Maynard Ferguson
Alfie
I hadn't Anyone
Maynard Ferguson
I hadn't Anyone
Give it One
Maynard Ferguson
Give it One
For The Cats
Maynard Ferguson
For The Cats
We've Got A World That Swings
Maynard Ferguson
We've Got A World That Swings
Round Midnight
Maynard Ferguson
Round Midnight
Love Me Or Leave Me
Maynard Ferguson
Love Me Or Leave Me
Mister Mello
Maynard Ferguson
Mister Mello
Groove
Maynard Ferguson
Groove
Take The A Train
Maynard Ferguson
Take The A Train
Gonna Fly Now (Theme From Rocky)
Maynard Ferguson
Gonna Fly Now (Theme From Rocky)
Finger Snappin'
Maynard Ferguson
Finger Snappin'
Short Wave
Maynard Ferguson
Short Wave
Love Locked Out
Maynard Ferguson
Love Locked Out
Pagliacci
Maynard Ferguson
Pagliacci
Swing Is Back In Style
Michael Feinstein
Swing Is Back In Style
Gospel John
Maynard Ferguson
Gospel John
I Only Have Eyes For You
Chris Connor
I Only Have Eyes For You
Gravy Waltz
Maynard Ferguson
Gravy Waltz
Watermelon Man
Maynard Ferguson
Watermelon Man
Chala Nata
Maynard Ferguson
Chala Nata
Sesame Street
Maynard Ferguson
Sesame Street
I Feel A Song Coming On
Maynard Ferguson
I Feel A Song Coming On
I'm Glad There Is You
Stan Kenton
I'm Glad There Is You
The Impossible Dream
Maynard Ferguson
The Impossible Dream
Airegin
Maynard Ferguson
Airegin
The Fox Hunt
Maynard Ferguson
The Fox Hunt
Fox Hunt
Maynard Ferguson
Fox Hunt
Wack Wack
Maynard Ferguson
Wack Wack
You Are My Heart's Delight
Alan Haven
You Are My Heart's Delight
Our Day Will Come
Alan Haven
Our Day Will Come
Tag Team
Maynard Ferguson
Tag Team
Maria
Maynard Ferguson
Maria
Autumn Leaves
Maynard Ferguson
Autumn Leaves
Almost Like Being in Love
Maynard Ferguson
Almost Like Being in Love
Jazz Barries
Maynard Ferguson
Jazz Barries
Tale of an African Lobster
Bob Cooper, John Graas, John Halliburton, Bud Shank, Tom Reeves, Conrad Gozzo, Maynard Ferguson, Marty Paich, Jimmy Giuffre, John Howell, Harry Betts, Shelly Manne, Art Pepper, Gene Englund, SHORTY ROGERS, SHORTY ROGERS, Curtis Counce & Milt Bernhart
Tale of an African Lobster
Theme From Shaft
Maynard Ferguson
Theme From Shaft
The Sweetheart of Sigmund Freud
Shorty Rogers
The Sweetheart of Sigmund Freud
Viva Prado
Stan Kenton, Maynard Ferguson, Shorty Rogers, Shorty Rogers, Maynard Ferguson, Art Pepper, John Howell, Stan Kenton, Al Porcino, Chico Alvarez, Shelly Manne, Milt Bernhart, Harry Betts, Eddie Bert, Bob Fitzpatrick, Bart Varsolona, Art Pepper, Bud Shank, Bart Calderall, Bob Cooper, Bob Gioga, Stan Kenton, Ralph Blaze, Don Bagley, Shelly Manne & Miguel Rivera
Viva Prado
Can't Get Out Of This Mood
Chris Connor
Can't Get Out Of This Mood
Maynard Ferguson Links
