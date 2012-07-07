The Barrino Brothers was an American soul music group formed in High Point, North Carolina, in the late 1960s. The group was composed of three brothers, Nathaniel, Perry and Julius Barrino, and a friend named Robert Roseboro.

In 1972, they signed a recording contract with the former Motown team of Holland-Dozier-Holland, who had their own imprint, Invictus Records. They subsequently began recording their debut album, entitled Livin' High Off the Goodness of Your Love. While still in production of the complete album, two of the songs were released regionally in the US: "I Shall Not Be Moved" and "Try It, You'll Like It". At that time, due to distributor and other matters beyond the group's control, these two releases failed to get sufficient airplay and their complete album was never released in the US. One other song, titled "Trapped In a Love", was released as the B-side to the Honey Cone song "Sunday Morning People". Later, in the 1970s, The Barrino Brothers' catalog was sold to music moguls in Japan.