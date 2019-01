PPK (Russian: ППК) was a Russian trance duo that was based primarily in Rostov-on-Don. The group consisted of Sergei Pimenov and Alexander Polyakov. The name 'PPK' is the abbreviation of founding members' initials; K was for short-time member DJ Kordj (Roman Korzhov).

