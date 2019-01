Kristopher Campbell (born April 27, 1990), better known by his stage name K Camp, is an American rapper from Atlanta, Georgia. He is signed with Interscope Records and released his debut EP In Due Time on April 22, 2014. He is best known for the singles "Money Baby", "Comfortable" and "Cut Her Off", the latter receiving a nomination at the 2014 BET Hip Hop Awards. His debut album Only Way Is Up was released in September 2015 and peaked at number 20 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Campbell was chosen as part of the XXL 2015 Freshman Class and named by Rolling Stone as a "New Artist You Need To Know."