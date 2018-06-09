Alexandra Dariescu
Alexandra Dariescu Tracks
Mesmerism
Emily Howard
Orchestra
Last played on
Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy
Scene
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Scene
Elegy
King Michael I of Romania & Alexandra Dariescu
Composer
Intermezzo
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Intermezzo
Prelude in G major, Op 28 No 3
Frédéric Chopin
Prelude in G major, Op 28 No 3
Upcoming BBC Events
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2018-19 Season: James Gaffigan conducts orchestral works by Lili and Nadia Boulanger
Barbican, London
2019-04-06T03:37:06
6
Apr
2019
Barbican, London
Upcoming Events
24
Jan
2019
Alexandra Dariescu, The Nutcracker and I
Theatre, Royal Northern College of Music, Manchester, UK
24
Jan
2019
Alexandra Dariescu, The Nutcracker and I
Theatre, Royal Northern College of Music, Manchester, UK
28
Feb
2019
Alexandra Dariescu, Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra and Jessica Cottis
Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool, UK
1
Mar
2019
Alexandra Dariescu, Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra and Jessica Cottis
Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool, UK
4
Mar
2019
Alexandra Dariescu
Music Room, Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool, UK
