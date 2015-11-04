Jamie Woon
Jamie Woon Biography (Wikipedia)
Jamie Woon (born 29 March 1983) is a British singer, songwriter and record producer, signed to PMR Records who gained widespread acclaim in 2010 for his single, "Night Air", which was co-produced by Burial, following his previous independent release, Wayfaring Stranger EP.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jamie Woon Performances & Interviews
- Jamie Woon: Coming Back To a Changed Musical Landscapehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03774tt.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03774tt.jpg2015-11-08T09:30:00.000ZJamie Woon talks about what it's like to return to the music scene after so long away.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p037751m
Jamie Woon: Coming Back To a Changed Musical Landscape
Jamie Woon Tracks
Sharpness
Night Air
Dedication
Message
Night Air (Solomun Version)
Lady Luck
Celebration
Wayfaring Stranger (Burial Remix)
Celebration
Shoulda
Sharpness (Kaytranada Remix)
Celebration
Try Again (1Xtra Live Lounge, 7 Oct 2015)
Past BBC Events
Mercury Prize: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emjj5v
Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, London
2016-09-15T04:21:10
15
Sep
2016
Mercury Prize: 2016
Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, London
Glastonbury: 2011
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg49mb
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2011-06-26T04:21:10
26
Jun
2011
Glastonbury: 2011
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Live Lounge: Jamie Woon
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebq2fx
BBC Yalding House
2011-03-26T04:21:10
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p013hkdq.jpg
26
Mar
2011
Live Lounge: Jamie Woon
BBC Yalding House
