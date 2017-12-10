Mr. President is a German eurodance project best known for their crossover world hit "Coco Jamboo" released in 1996. The act is also famous in Europe for the dance hits "Up'n Away", "I'll Follow the Sun", "I Give You My Heart", "4 on the Floor", "Jo Jo Action" and the hit albums Up'n Away and We See The Same Sun.

Mr. President was first formed in 1991 in Bremen, Germany, by producers Jens Neumann and Kai Matthiesen. Throughout their 17-year-long run, the group has gone through a variety of line-up changes. In the beginning, Mr. President consisted of the German singers Judith Hinkelmann (T-Seven), Daniela Haak (Lady Danii) and American rapper George Jones (Sir Prophet). In 1994, Jones was replaced by British rapper Delroy Rennalls (Layzee Dee). When Hinklemann departed the act in 2000 to begin a solo career, singer Nadia Ayche joined as her replacement. Ayche, however, was quickly replaced by singer Myra Beckmann in 2001. When Beckmann also departed the act in 2003, singer Franziska Frank (Franzi) joined the act. By 2008, Mr. President had officially disbanded.