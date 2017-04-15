AvantAmerican R&B singer-songwriter. Born 26 April 1978
Avant
1978-04-26
Avant Biography (Wikipedia)
Avant is the French word for 'fore' and 'ahead of'.
Avant can refer to:
Nobody's Business (Northern)
Seperated (Oshi Remix)
You & I Ft. Keke Wyatt
When It Hurts
