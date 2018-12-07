B.T. ExpressFormed 1974. Disbanded 1987
B.T. Express
1974
B.T. Express Biography (Wikipedia)
B.T. Express (originally named Brooklyn Transit Express) was an American funk/disco group, that had a number of successful songs during the 1970s.
B.T. Express Tracks
Express
Express
Do It ('Til You're Satisfied)
Energy To Burn (Uncle Jam 12 Inched Redux)
This Must Be The Night (Remix)
Give Up The Funk (Lets Dance)
I Want The F.U.N.K. (Jr. Dynamite Edits)
Shout It Out
Peace Pipe
Does it feel good
We Got It Together
I Feel A Groove Coming On
Still Good-Still Like It
Do It
Whatcha Think About That
Do You Like It
Can't Stop Groovin' Now (Wanna Do It Some More)
Energy To Burn
