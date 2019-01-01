Keisha Kerreece Fayeanne Buchanan (born 30 September 1984) is an English singer-songwriter and was a founding member of the BRIT Award-winning girl group the Sugababes alongside Mutya Buena and Siobhan Donaghy, and later Heidi Range and Amelle Berrabah. With the Sugababes, Buchanan had six number one singles and two number one studio albums, making the Sugababes one of the most successful British pop acts of the 21st century. Buchanan was asked to leave the group in September 2009 and was replaced by Jade Ewen.

On 20 July 2012, Buchanan and her former Sugababes colleagues, Buena and Donaghy confirmed their reunion. The original trio will not be able to release music under the name "Sugababes" as it is still being used by the current members of the group. They will instead release music under the new name, Mutya Keisha Siobhan.