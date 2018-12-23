Jeff CarsonBorn 16 December 1963
Jeff Carson (born Jeffrey Lee Herndon on December 16, 1963) is an American former country music artist. Originally a session musician in Branson, Missouri and later a demo singer, he was signed to Curb Records in 1995, releasing his self-titled debut album that year, followed by Butterfly Kisses in 1998 and Real Life in 2002. He has charted fourteen singles on the Billboard country charts, including the Number One hit "Not on Your Love", the Top Ten hits "The Car" and "Holdin' Onto Somethin'", and the Top 20 "Real Life (I Never Was the Same Again)". He retired from music in 2009 and became a police officer.
