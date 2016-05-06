Robert CalvertBorn 9 March 1945. Died 14 August 1988
Robert Calvert
1945-03-09
Robert Calvert Biography
Robert Newton Calvert (9 March 1945 – 14 August 1988) was a South African-born, English writer, poet, and musician. He is principally known for his role as lyricist and member of the rock band Hawkwind.
Robert Calvert Tracks
Ship of Fools
Ejection
The Right Stuff
