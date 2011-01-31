Bolt Action Five were a dance-punk/industrial band from London, England, composed of Tobias J Hughes, Ian William Galloway, Dan "The Carnivore" Murtha and Mark Murphy. They formed in early 2006 from a variety of different members and appeared repeatedly in Artrocker and PlayMusic magazines, as well as in NME, i-D, Disorder Magazine and various online music journals.

The band seemed to have difficulty describing their sound, variously categorising themselves as indie rock, electro, industrial pop, dance-punk, or electro-metal. In interviews they listed Devo, Nine Inch Nails, Wire, Prince and Michael Jackson as influences.

The band split on 26 March 2008 and are working on new projects. Ian William Galloway, Tobias Hughes and Mark Murphy went on to form the band Fables, and Dan Murtha performs as Danimal Kingdom, and performs live with Kissy Sell Out.