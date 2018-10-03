Philip CornerBorn 10 April 1933
Philip Corner
1933-04-10
Philip Corner Biography (Wikipedia)
Philip Lionel Corner (born April 10, 1933; name sometimes given as Phil Corner) is an American composer, trombonist, alphornist, vocalist, pianist, music theorist, music educator, and visual artist.
Two Part Monologue No.1
Two Part Monologue No.1
