The StrangelovesFormed 1964. Disbanded 1969
The Strangeloves
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1964
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6246c9e8-043e-4434-828c-18973fd4af6c
The Strangeloves Biography (Wikipedia)
The Strangeloves were a band created in 1964 by a New York-based American songwriting production team who pretended to be from Australia.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Strangeloves Tracks
Sort by
I Want Candy
The Strangeloves
I Want Candy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Want Candy
Last played on
Cara-Lin
The Strangeloves
Cara-Lin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cara-Lin
Last played on
Night Time
The Strangeloves
Night Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Night Time
Last played on
Cara Lin
The Strangeloves
Cara Lin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cara Lin
Last played on
Hand Jive
The Strangeloves
Hand Jive
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hand Jive
Last played on
The Strangeloves Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist