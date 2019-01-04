Bitchin BajasSide-project of Cave. Formed 2010
Bitchin Bajas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2010
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6243b9cb-63ad-438d-88f9-50c35d3f1088
Bitchin Bajas Biography (Wikipedia)
Bitchin' Bajas is a band operated as a side-project by Cooper Crain, who is also guitarist/organist of the band Cave. The other members are Dan Quinlivan and Rob Frye.
Their first album, Tones & Zones, was released in 2010.
They have recorded albums and performed live in collaboration with artists including Natural Information Society, Bonnie Prince Billy, and Olivia Wyatt.
Their music has been featured on a number of BBC radio programmes.
Bitchin Bajas Tracks
Sun City
Bitchin Bajas
Sun City
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sun City
Last played on
May Life Throw You A Pleasant Curve
Bitchin Bajas
May Life Throw You A Pleasant Curve
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhc6.jpglink
May Life Throw You A Pleasant Curve
Last played on
Circles on Circles
Bitchin Bajas
Circles on Circles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Circles on Circles
Last played on
Angels and Demons At Play
Sun Ra
Sun Ra
Angels and Demons At Play
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p034fddd.jpglink
Angels and Demons At Play
Last played on
Anemometer
Natural Information Society
Anemometer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Anemometer
Last played on
Poong Kang (School Of Fish)
Bitchin Bajas
Poong Kang (School Of Fish)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Poong Kang (School Of Fish)
Last played on
Ta-Ao (Sea)
Olivia Wyatt
Ta-Ao (Sea)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ta-Ao (Sea)
Last played on
Ekan Duyung (Sea Cow)
Olivia Wyatt
Ekan Duyung (Sea Cow)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ekan Duyung (Sea Cow)
Last played on
Ekan Duyung (Sea Cow)
Bitchin Bajas
Ekan Duyung (Sea Cow)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ekan Duyung (Sea Cow)
Last played on
Poh Lao (Island)
Bitchin Bajas
Poh Lao (Island)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Poh Lao (Island)
Last played on
Marimba
Bitchin Bajas
Marimba
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Marimba
Last played on
Asian Carp
Bitchin Bajas
Asian Carp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Asian Carp
Last played on
