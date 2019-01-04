Bitchin' Bajas is a band operated as a side-project by Cooper Crain, who is also guitarist/organist of the band Cave. The other members are Dan Quinlivan and Rob Frye.

Their first album, Tones & Zones, was released in 2010.

They have recorded albums and performed live in collaboration with artists including Natural Information Society, Bonnie Prince Billy, and Olivia Wyatt.

Their music has been featured on a number of BBC radio programmes.