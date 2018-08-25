Julian MarleyBorn 4 June 1975
Julian Marley
1975-06-04
Julian Marley Biography (Wikipedia)
Julian Ricardo Marley (born 4 June 1975) is a British Jamaican reggae musician. He is the son of reggae artist and performer Bob Marley, and Lucy Pounder. Julian is known to be a Grammy award nominated, reggae singer, musician, songwriter, producer and humanitarian. He follows into his father's footsteps and is a devout Rastafarian who uses his music to inspire his life and spirituality.
Exodus (1Xtra in Jamaica, 6th Feb 2017)
Stephen Marley
Exodus (1Xtra in Jamaica, 6th Feb 2017)
Exodus (1Xtra in Jamaica, 6th Feb 2017)
Straighter Roads
Julian Marley
Straighter Roads
Straighter Roads
Are You The One? (Reggae Is My Name)
Julian Marley
Are You The One? (Reggae Is My Name)
Are You The One? (Reggae Is My Name)
Are You The One
Julian Marley
Are You The One
Are You The One
Exodus (1Xtra in Jamaica, 6 February 2017)
Stephen Marley
Exodus (1Xtra in Jamaica, 6 February 2017)
Exodus (1Xtra in Jamaica, 6 February 2017)
Jah Army (1Xtra in Jamaica, 6 February 2017)
Stephen Marley
Jah Army (1Xtra in Jamaica, 6 February 2017)
Jah Army (1Xtra in Jamaica, 6 February 2017)
Medley (1Xtra in Jamaica, 6 February 2017) (feat. Beenie Man)
Stephen Marley
Medley (1Xtra in Jamaica, 6 February 2017) (feat. Beenie Man)
Medley (1Xtra in Jamaica, 6 February 2017) (feat. Beenie Man)
Mission (1Xtra in Jamaica, 6 February 2017)
Stephen Marley
Mission (1Xtra in Jamaica, 6 February 2017)
Mission (1Xtra in Jamaica, 6 February 2017)
Rub A Dub Style (1Xtra in Jamaica, 6 February 2017)
Stephen Marley
Rub A Dub Style (1Xtra in Jamaica, 6 February 2017)
Rub A Dub Style (1Xtra in Jamaica, 6 February 2017)
Lemme Go (Danny Wheeler & Sparkfunk aka Hidden Room Remix)
Julian Marley
Lemme Go (Danny Wheeler & Sparkfunk aka Hidden Room Remix)
Lemme Go (Danny Wheeler & Sparkfunk aka Hidden Room Remix)
Seasons (Bob Marley Museum, Jamaica, 6th February 2017)
Julian Marley
Seasons (Bob Marley Museum, Jamaica, 6th February 2017)
One Love (1Xtra Exodus Live From Glastonbury, 20th June 2017)
Stephen Marley
One Love (1Xtra Exodus Live From Glastonbury, 20th June 2017)
One Love (1Xtra Exodus Live From Glastonbury, 20th June 2017)
Natty Rides Again
Nattali Rize
Natty Rides Again
Natty Rides Again
Beenie Man Medley (1Xtra in Jamaica, 6th Feb 2017) (feat. Stephen Marley, Damian Marley & Julian Marley)
Beenie Man
Beenie Man Medley (1Xtra in Jamaica, 6th Feb 2017) (feat. Stephen Marley, Damian Marley & Julian Marley)
Beenie Man Medley (1Xtra in Jamaica, 6th Feb 2017) (feat. Stephen Marley, Damian Marley & Julian Marley)
One Thing (feat. Julian Marley)
Incisive
One Thing (feat. Julian Marley)
One Thing (feat. Julian Marley)
Back to artist