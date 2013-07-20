Buffy Lawson is an American country music singer formerly part of the music duo Bomshel. Bomshel was started in 2004 by lead singer Buffy "Buf" Lawson and fiddle player Kristy Osmunson, and together they signed with Curb Records. Bomshel's original lineup charted four singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts and recorded an unreleased album called Bomshel Stomp. One of their songs, "The Power of One", was included in the soundtrack to the film Evan Almighty. Lawson departed in December 2007 and began her solo career signed under Wrinkled Records.