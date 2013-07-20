Buffy Lawson
Buffy Lawson
Buffy Lawson Biography
Buffy Lawson is an American country music singer formerly part of the music duo Bomshel. Bomshel was started in 2004 by lead singer Buffy "Buf" Lawson and fiddle player Kristy Osmunson, and together they signed with Curb Records. Bomshel's original lineup charted four singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts and recorded an unreleased album called Bomshel Stomp. One of their songs, "The Power of One", was included in the soundtrack to the film Evan Almighty. Lawson departed in December 2007 and began her solo career signed under Wrinkled Records.
Buffy Lawson Tracks
Waitin' On A Train
Buffy Lawson
Waitin' On A Train
Waitin' On A Train
Rainy Night In Memphis
Buffy Lawson
Rainy Night In Memphis
Rainy Night In Memphis
Lightning In A Bottle
Buffy Lawson
Lightning In A Bottle
Lightning In A Bottle
Dear Sarah
Buffy Lawson
Dear Sarah
Dear Sarah
Much Of A Lady Tonight
Buffy Lawson
Much Of A Lady Tonight
Much Of A Lady Tonight
Bread On The Table
Buffy Lawson
Bread On The Table
Bread On The Table
Guess I Wasn't Much Of A Lady Tonight
Buffy Lawson
Guess I Wasn't Much Of A Lady Tonight
I'm Leaving You For Me
Buffy Lawson
I'm Leaving You For Me
I'm Leaving You For Me
