The ArchiesFormed 1968. Disbanded 1973
The Archies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqv89.jpg
1968
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/623d5f3f-3093-4711-881f-ed33eda10882
The Archies Biography (Wikipedia)
The Archies is an American fictional garage band founded by Archie Andrews, Reggie Mantle, Jughead Jones, Veronica Lodge, and Betty Cooper, a group of adolescent characters of the Archie universe, in the context of the animated TV series, The Archie Show. The group is also known for their real world success, through a virtual band.
The fictional band's music was recorded by session musicians, featuring Ron Dante on lead vocals and Toni Wine on duet and backing vocals, and released as a series of singles and albums. Their most successful song, "Sugar, Sugar", became one of the biggest hits of the bubblegum pop genre that flourished from 1968 to 1973.
The Archies Tracks
Sugar, Sugar
The Archies
Sugar, Sugar
Sugar, Sugar
