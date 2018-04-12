John DuncanExperimental artist. Born 1953
John Duncan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1953
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/623d49ac-f6f1-4e46-9232-ad497c67c628
John Duncan Biography (Wikipedia)
John Duncan is an artist currently living and working in Bologna (Italy). His body of work includes performance art, installations, contemporary music, video art and experimental film, often involving the extensive use of recorded sound. His music is composed mainly of recordings from shortwave radio, field recordings and voice. His events and installations are a form of existential research, often confrontational in nature.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John Duncan Tracks
Sort by
Klaar
John Duncan
Klaar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Klaar
Last played on
John Duncan Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist