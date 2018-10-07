Larry MarshallBorn 17 December 1941. Died 24 August 2017
Larry Marshall
1941-12-17
Larry Marshall Biography (Wikipedia)
Larry Marshall (born Fitzroy Marshall), (17 December 1941 – 24 August 2017) was a Jamaican reggae singer, who recorded both as a solo artist and as part of the duos Larry & Alvin and Larry & Enid.
Larry Marshall Tracks
Wooden Heart 〜 Rocking To The Field
Larry Marshall
Wooden Heart 〜 Rocking To The Field
Wooden Heart 〜 Rocking To The Field
Last played on
Nanny Goat
Larry Marshall
Nanny Goat
Nanny Goat
Last played on
How Can I Go On
Larry Marshall
How Can I Go On
How Can I Go On
Last played on
Nanny Goat
Larry Marshall
Nanny Goat
Nanny Goat
Performer
Last played on
Life Could Be A Dream
Larry Marshall
Life Could Be A Dream
Life Could Be A Dream
Last played on
It Makes Me Feel
Larry Marshall
It Makes Me Feel
It Makes Me Feel
Last played on
Throw Mi Corn
Larry Marshall
Throw Mi Corn
Throw Mi Corn
Last played on
A Wonderful Version
Larry Marshall
A Wonderful Version
A Wonderful Version
Last played on
There Is A Fire
Larry Marshall
There Is A Fire
There Is A Fire
Last played on
Wooden Heart
Larry Marshall
Wooden Heart
Wooden Heart
Last played on
Can't You Understand
Larry Marshall
Can't You Understand
Can't You Understand
Last played on
I Admire You
Larry Marshall
I Admire You
I Admire You
Last played on
Minnie The Moocher
Larry Marshall
Minnie The Moocher
Minnie The Moocher
Last played on
