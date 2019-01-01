Boris Andreyevich MokrousovBorn 27 February 1909. Died 27 March 1968
Boris Andreyevich Mokrousov (Russian: Бори́с Андре́евич Мокроу́сов; 27 February 1909, Nizhny Novgorod — 27 March 1968, Moscow) was a Soviet composer. In 1948, for four of his songs he was awarded the Stalin Prize. In 1962 he was bestowed the title of Meritorious Art Worker of the Chuvash ASSR.
