RagnarökSwedish progressive rock band. Formed 1972
Ragnarök
1972
Ragnarök Biography (Wikipedia)
Ragnarök is a Swedish prog-rock band, founded in Kalmar in 1972, by Peter Bryngelsson, Henrik Strindberg and Staffan Strindberg. Their first album was released 1976 by Silence Records.
Ragnarök Tracks
Dagarnas Skum
Dagarnas Skum
Ragnarök Links
