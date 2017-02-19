Julie WilsonWhite Female Jazz Singer circa 1950s cabaret singer. Born 21 October 1924. Died 5 April 2015
Julie Wilson
1924-10-21
Julie Wilson Biography (Wikipedia)
Julie May Wilson (October 21, 1924 – April 5, 2015) was an American singer and actress "widely regarded as the queen of cabaret". She was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical in 1989 for her performance in Legs Diamond.
Julie Wilson Tracks
Don't Ask A Lady
Julie Wilson
Don't Ask A Lady
Don't Ask A Lady
Last played on
Always True To You In My Fashion
Julie Wilson
Always True To You In My Fashion
I Want A Great Big Hunk Of Male
Julie Wilson
I Want A Great Big Hunk Of Male
I Got It Bad And That Ain't Good
Ray Anthony
I Got It Bad And That Ain't Good
I Got It Bad And That Ain't Good
Last played on
Weren't we Fools
Cole Porter
Weren't we Fools
Weren't we Fools
Performer
Last played on
These foolish things
Laurenz Hart & Julie Wilson
These foolish things
These foolish things
Performer
Last played on
I've Got You Under My Skin
Julie Wilson
I've Got You Under My Skin
I've Got You Under My Skin
Last played on
Julie Wilson Links
