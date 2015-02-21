Jack WalrathBorn 5 May 1946
Jack Walrath
1946-05-05
Jack Walrath Biography (Wikipedia)
Jack Walrath (born May 5, 1946) is an American post-bop jazz trumpeter and musical arranger known for his work with Ray Charles, Gary Peacock, Charles Mingus, and Glenn Ferris, among others.
Jack Walrath Tracks
One For The Whistler
Eugene Ghee, The Muhal Richard Abrams Orchestra, The Muhal Richard Abrams Orchestra, Brad Jones, Jack Walrath, Mark Taylor, John Purcell, Thurman Barker, Alfred Patterson, Joe Daley, Patience Higgins, David Fiuczynski, Robert DeBellis & Joel Brandon
