Blue County is an American country music duo composed of actor-singers Aaron Benward and Scott Reeves. They released their self-titled debut album in 2004 on Curb Records. This album produced four singles on the Billboard country singles charts, including the No. 11 "Good Little Girls". Two more singles — "Firecrackers and Ferris Wheels" and "I Get To" — were released in 2006, although neither was included on an album.