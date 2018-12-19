Patrick StreetFormed 1986
Patrick Street
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1986
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/622b1e36-4d4e-4744-80b3-056d4484a1ae
Patrick Street Biography (Wikipedia)
Patrick Street is an Irish folk group founded by Kevin Burke (formerly of The Bothy Band) on fiddle, Andy Irvine (Sweeney's Men, Planxty) on mandolin, bouzouki, harmonica and vocals, Jackie Daly (De Dannan) on button accordion, and Arty McGlynn (Van Morrison) on guitar.
Other members were added at various times: Ged Foley (The House Band, Battlefield Band) who held the tenure on guitar for many years, Bill Whelan on keyboards, Declan Masterson on uilleann pipes and keyboards, James Kelly on fiddle, Brendan Hearty on harmonium and John Carty on fiddle, flute and banjo.
Dónal Lunny, Whelan and Enda Walsh joined as producers on some albums.
Patrick Street Tracks
The Raven Through The Bog/The Forester
Patrick Street
The Raven Through The Bog/The Forester
The Raven Through The Bog/The Forester
Last played on
Erin Go Bragh
Erin Go Bragh
Erin Go Bragh
Erin Go Bragh
Last played on
Saddle The Pony/The Boys of the Town/The Frost is All Over
Patrick Street
Saddle The Pony/The Boys of the Town/The Frost is All Over
Frank Quinns Reel/ Lad OBeirness/Murphys Reel
Patrick Street
Frank Quinns Reel/ Lad OBeirness/Murphys Reel
The Galway Shawl
The Galway Shawl
The Galway Shawl
The Galway Shawl
Last played on
Happy To Meet Sorry To Part / Old Apples In Winter / Cherish The Ladies
Patrick Street
Happy To Meet Sorry To Part / Old Apples In Winter / Cherish The Ladies
The White Petticoat / The Kerry Jig / Katy Is Waiting
Patrick Street
The White Petticoat / The Kerry Jig / Katy Is Waiting
Her Mantle So Green
Her Mantle So Green
Her Mantle So Green
Her Mantle So Green
Last played on
Bring Back The Child / Paidin O' Rafferty
Patrick Street
Bring Back The Child / Paidin O' Rafferty
Killanin's Fancy/ The Dash to Portobello/Anna Maculeen
Patrick Street
Killanin's Fancy/ The Dash to Portobello/Anna Maculeen
SEANAMHAC TUBE STATION
Patrick Street
SEANAMHAC TUBE STATION
SEANAMHAC TUBE STATION
Last played on
Devanney's Goat / The Leitrim Rover / Michael Ryan's
Patrick Street
Devanney's Goat / The Leitrim Rover / Michael Ryan's
Music For A Found Harmonium
Patrick Street
Music For A Found Harmonium
Music For A Found Harmonium
Last played on
PORTARLINGTON JIG/BILLY MCCORMICK'S/MUNSTER BUTTERMILK
Patrick Street
PORTARLINGTON JIG/BILLY MCCORMICK'S/MUNSTER BUTTERMILK
New Market Polkas
New Market Polkas
New Market Polkas
New Market Polkas
Last played on
My Son In Amerikay
My Son In Amerikay
My Son In Amerikay
My Son In Amerikay
Last played on
Benton's Jig/Benton's Dream
Patrick Street
Benton's Jig/Benton's Dream
Benton's Jig/Benton's Dream
Last played on
The Humours Of The King Of Ballyhooley
Patrick Street
The Humours Of The King Of Ballyhooley
The Humours Of The King Of Ballyhooley
Last played on
MIKE MCDOUGALL'S/PADDY CANNY'S/JIM KEEFE'S
Patrick Street
MIKE MCDOUGALL'S/PADDY CANNY'S/JIM KEEFE'S
Down the Broom; The Gatehouse Maid; Mulvihill's
Patrick Street
Down the Broom; The Gatehouse Maid; Mulvihill's
WHERE LILIES BLOOM/THE VILLAGE TAVERN/THE FOUR CROSS ROADS
Patrick Street
WHERE LILIES BLOOM/THE VILLAGE TAVERN/THE FOUR CROSS ROADS
Sergent Small
Sergent Small
Sergent Small
Sergent Small
Last played on
