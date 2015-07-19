Michel Fugain (born 12 May 1942 in Grenoble, Isère) is a French singer and composer. Originally he released music along with his singers and dancers entitled "Le Big Bazar" but went for a more solo approach 1977. In 1967, he released his first album: Je n'aurai pas le temps (French: "I won't have time"). The title track was later covered in English by John Rowles and was entitled "If I Only Had Time".