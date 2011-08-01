Divine DivineUK's No1 Gospel Group. Formed 1 August 2011
Divine Divine are the British vocal gospel group who began their public journey as the runaway winners of the first Time 2 Shine talent search in 2011.
With guidance from the Time 2 Shine organisation and Black Grape Global, Divine Divine have honed their craft and recorded their debut album entitled Edge Street.
This debut album was released in August 2012.
