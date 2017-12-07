Keith York
Keith York is a professional session drummer who has toured throughout the world and worked with a range of bands, including The Lightning Seeds, Pitchshifter, bivouac, Ladytron, and Esoteric, Bentley Rhythm Ace, Broadcast and Love Amongst Ruin. He was a founding member of the 1990s Liverpool-based psychedelic rock band Dr Phibes & the House of Wax Equations along with Howard King, Jr. and Lee Belsham. He is currently playing various jazz gigs and festivals, while recording, touring, and drumming for The Orb.
