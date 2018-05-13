Lys AssiaSwiss singer. Born 3 March 1924. Died 24 March 2018
Lys Assia
1924-03-03
Lys Assia Biography (Wikipedia)
Lys Assia (born Rosa Mina Schärer; 3 March 1924 – 24 March 2018) was a Swiss singer who won the first Eurovision Song Contest in 1956. Assia was born in Rupperswil, Aargau, and began her stage career as a dancer, but changed to singing in 1940, after successfully standing in for a female singer.
Refrains
link
O Mein Papa
link
