Staatskapelle Dresden Biography (Wikipedia)
The Staatskapelle Dresden (known formally as the Sächsische Staatskapelle Dresden) is a German orchestra based in Dresden, the capital of Saxony. Founded in 1548 by Maurice, Elector of Saxony, it is one of the world's oldest and highest ranked orchestras. Its precursor ensemble was Die Kurfürstlich-Sächsische und Königlich-Polnische Kapelle (The Electoral Saxon and Royal Polish Orchestra). The orchestra is the musical body of the Staatsoper Dresden (Dresden State Opera). The venue of the orchestra is the Semperoper.
Le Nozze di Figaro, K.492 - Overture
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Finch' han dal vino (Don Giovanni)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Lucio Silla (Overture)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Roman Carnival Overture
Hector Berlioz
The Abduction from the Seraglio (Overture)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto no. 21 in C major K.467; 3rd movement Allegro vivace assai
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Slavonic Rhapsody in A flat major, Op 45 No 3
Antonín Dvořák
A Romantic Suite Op. 125: mvt. II - scherzo. vivace
Max Reger
Sinfonia Concertante in E flat major, K 297b (3rd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Der Freischütz (Overture)
Carl Maria von Weber
Scherzo (Symphony No 5 in B flat)
Anton Bruckner
Dance Suite for jazz band and large orchestra, Op 26
Eduard Kuenneke, Ernst Theis & Staatskapelle Dresden
Der Freischütz: Act 2: Wolfs Glen Scene
Carl Maria von Weber
Hänsel und Gretel (Overture)
Engelbert Humperdinck
Piano Concerto no.3 in C minor Op.37 iii) Rondo (Allegro)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No. 8 in F, Op. 93 - Allegro vivace
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No. 40 in G minor K. 550 - Molto allegro
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto In C Minor Op.35 For Piano, Trumpet And String Orchestra
Dmitri Shostakovich
Abu Hassan (Overture)
Carl Maria von Weber
Smetana's 'Vltava' from 'Ma Vlast'
Staatskapelle Dresden
Per lui che adoro (L'Italiana in Algeri)
Gioachino Rossini
Benvenuto Cellini (Overture)
Hector Berlioz
Three Fragments from Wozzeck - Act 3 scene 4
Alban Berg
Rienzi (Overture)
Richard Wagner
Don Quixote
Richard Strauss
Hab' mir's gelobt (Der Rosenkavalier)
Richard Strauss
Benvenuto Cellini (Overture)
Hector Berlioz
Clarinet Concerto in A major (2nd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Don Giovanni (Overture)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Euryanthe (Overture)
Carl Maria von Weber
In the Steppes of Central Asia
Alexander Borodin
Overture, Scherzo and Finale, Op 52
Robert Schumann
La finta giardiniera (Overture)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphony No 41 in C major, K 551, 'Jupiter' (4th mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Overture (Euryanthe)
Carl Maria von Weber
Symphony no. 4 in E flat major (Romantic)
Anton Bruckner
Concerto no. 1 in C major Op.15 for piano and orchestra
Ludwig van Beethoven
Act 1 Hansel Und Gretel - Rallalala
Engelbert Humperdinck, Ann Murray, Gwyneth Jones, Edita Gruberová, Barbara Bonney, Christiane Oelze, Staatskapelle Dresden & Chor der Staatsoper Dresden
Bastien und Bastienne (Overture)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
The Magic Flute (Overture)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto In D Major Op.77
Johannes Brahms
Symphony No 39 in E flat major, K 543 (3rd mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concertino in E flat major, Op 26
Carl Maria von Weber
O soave fanciulla (La bohème)
Giacomo Puccini
Serenade No 1 in D major for violin and orchestra
Jean Sibelius
Proms 2016: Prom 72
Proms 2016: Prom 71
Proms 2009: Prom 56
Proms 2004: Prom 66
Proms 2004: Prom 64
