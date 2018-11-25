The String-A-Longs were an American instrumental group from Plainview, Texas, United States, known for their hit single, "Wheels", produced by Norman Petty on Warwick Records. The band consisted of Richard Stephens and Jimmy Torres alternating lead guitars, Keith McCormack on rhythm guitar, Aubrey de Cordova, bass guitar and Don Allen, drums.

They began recording in Amarillo, Texas, as the Rock'n Rollers, under their first manager Johnny Voss, Keith McCormack's Uncle. Their first single was on the Ven label. In the later fifties they began recording in Clovis, New Mexico, under Norman Petty as "The Leen Teens" but Petty suggested the name "String-A-Longs". They had several releases before recording their big hit "Wheels".

"Wheels" was released in December 1960 and hit in 1961. The tune peaked at number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was the number 8 single of 1961 according to Billboard. The track reached number 8 in the UK Singles Chart. It sold over one million copies, and was awarded a gold disc.