Pacha Massive (from ‘Pachamama’ meaning "Mother Earth"), is a Latin alternative band led by Dominican-born multi-instrumentalist, DJ and producer Nova. Formed in the Bronx, New York in 2005, the band was Nacional Records’ first U.S.-based signing. The band incorporates elements of electronica, Cuban son, Dominican Palo, reggae, dancehall, dub, hip-hop, house music, Colombian cumbia, and drum'n'bass dance rhythms.