Pacha Massive (from ‘Pachamama’ meaning "Mother Earth"), is a Latin alternative band led by Dominican-born multi-instrumentalist, DJ and producer Nova. Formed in the Bronx, New York in 2005, the band was Nacional Records’ first U.S.-based signing. The band incorporates elements of electronica, Cuban son, Dominican Palo, reggae, dancehall, dub, hip-hop, house music, Colombian cumbia, and drum'n'bass dance rhythms.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia