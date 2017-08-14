Pacha Massive
Pacha Massive
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6221313c-ac91-4277-b26e-e0c40be1b81b
Pacha Massive Biography (Wikipedia)
Pacha Massive (from ‘Pachamama’ meaning "Mother Earth"), is a Latin alternative band led by Dominican-born multi-instrumentalist, DJ and producer Nova. Formed in the Bronx, New York in 2005, the band was Nacional Records’ first U.S.-based signing. The band incorporates elements of electronica, Cuban son, Dominican Palo, reggae, dancehall, dub, hip-hop, house music, Colombian cumbia, and drum'n'bass dance rhythms.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pacha Massive Tracks
Sort by
Don't Let Go
Pacha Massive
Don't Let Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pacha Massive Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist