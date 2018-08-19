James “J.T.” TaylorUS R&B vocalist for Kool & the Gang. Born 16 August 1953
James “J.T.” Taylor
1953-08-16
James “J.T.” Taylor Biography (Wikipedia)
James "J.T." Taylor (born August 16, 1953, Laurens, South Carolina) is an American singer and actor best known as the former lead singer of the R&B/funk band, Kool & the Gang. Before his rise to fame, Taylor was a schoolteacher and amateur night club singer having first joined a band at the age of 13. He joined Kool & the Gang in 1978 and became the band's lead singer in 1979.
James "J.T." Taylor Tracks
Feel The Need
Feel The Need
Feel The Need
Long Hot Summer Night
Long Hot Summer Night
Long Hot Summer Night
Woman
Woman
Woman
James "J.T." Taylor Links
