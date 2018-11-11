Tom RussellUS singer-songwriter. Born 5 March 1949
Tom Russell Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas George "Tom" Russell is an American singer-songwriter. Although most strongly identified with the Americana music tradition, his music also incorporates elements of folk, rock, and the cowboy music of the American West. Many of his songs have been recorded by other artists, including Johnny Cash, The Texas Tornados, k.d. lang, Guy Clark, Joe Ely, The Sir Douglas Quintet, Jason Boland, Nanci Griffith, Katy Moffatt, Ramblin' Jack Elliott, Sailcat, Iris Dement, Dave Alvin, Suzy Bogguss, and Brian Burns.
In addition to his music, Russell is also a painter and author. He has published a book of songwriting quotes (co-edited with Sylvia Tyson), a detective novel (in Scandinavia), and a book of letters with Charles Bukowski. His recent works include two books from Bangtail Press: 120 Songs of Tom Russell, and Blue Horse/Red Desert - The Art of Tom Russell, a book of selected paintings.
In 2016 a new book of Tom Russell essays was published: Ceremonies of the Horsemen. The essays, originally published in Ranch & Reata magazine, are centered on the American West and include an essay on Johnny Cash for which Russell won a 2015 ASCAP AWARD for music journalism.
Tom Russell Tracks
Sort by
The Heart of the Working Man
Walking On The Moon
The Light Beyond The Coyote Fence
California Snow
Blue Wing
Leaving El Paso
The Sound of One Heart Breaking
Rise Again, Handsome Johnny
The Boy Who Cried Wolf
She Talks To God
The Last Time I Saw Hank
I'll Never Leave These Old Horses
Just Like Tom Thumb's Blues
Old Cheyenne
Thrown To The Wolves
Wild Geese
Play One More
Rio Grande
Short Grass
The Pugilist At 59
Rose Of Rosscrae
Who's Gonna Build Your Wall
I'm On Fire
The Sound Of One Heart Breaking
Touch Of Evil
The Rose Of Roscrae
Gulf Coast Highway
Resurrection Mountain
Finding You
Here's To The Ladies You Love
Tom Russell Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Gretchen Peters in Conversation
-
Gretchen Peters - Truckstop Angel
-
Gretchen Peters - Wichita
-
Gretchen Peters reflects on the 'southern gothic' of Dolly Parton
-
Gretchen Peters - 5 Minutes (Another Country with Ricky Ross)
-
Gretchen Peters in conversation with Gerry Kelly
-
Gretchen Peters Live in Session