John Gibbons is an Irish DJ, record producer, and remixer based in London. He is best known for his singles, "Would I Lie to You", which remixes the original song by Charles & Eddie and the follow-up, "P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)", which remixes the original song by Michael Jackson.

