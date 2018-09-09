Ikka Singh
Ankit Singh Patyal, also known as IKKA and Ikka Singh, is an Indian rapper. He debuted in Bollywood with the song "In Da Club" for the 2014 film Tamanchey.
Dilbar
Neha Kakkar
Dilbar
Dilbar
Pani Wala Dance
Ikka Singh
Pani Wala Dance
Pani Wala Dance
