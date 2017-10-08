Jenna RussellBorn 5 October 1967
1967-10-05
Jenna Johan Russell (born 5 October 1967) is an English actress and singer. She has appeared on the stage in London in both musicals and dramas, as well as appearing with the Royal Shakespeare Company. She performed the role of Dot in Sunday in the Park with George in the West End and on Broadway, receiving the Tony Award nomination and the 2006 Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her role. She has also appeared in several television series, including Born and Bred and Eastenders.
The Joy Of Motherhood
Joanna Riding
Our Time (From Merrily We Roll Along, 2013 West End Production)
Mark Umbers
Mark Umbers
Another Winter In A Summer Town (Grey Gardens)
Jenna Russell
Jenna Russell
Opposite Your Smile
Jenna Russell
Performer
Opposite Your Smile
Peter Duncan
Performer
If Only
Jenna Russell
Paris Original
Jenna Russell
Somebody Somewhere
Jenna Russell
If I Were A Bell
Jenna Russell
Past BBC Events
Proms 2010: Prom 19
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e24c8g
Royal Albert Hall
2010-07-31T04:08:51
31
Jul
2010
Proms 2010: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
