The Weavers
Formed 1948. Disbanded 1964
The Weavers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br6k7.jpg
1948
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/621b8812-df32-4bf1-80c4-aee05f803137
The Weavers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Weavers were an American folk music quartet based in the Greenwich Village area of New York City. They sang traditional folk songs from around the world, as well as blues, gospel music, children's songs, labor songs, and American ballads, and sold millions of records at the height of their popularity. Their style inspired the commercial "folk boom" that followed them in the 1950s and 1960s, including such performers as The Kingston Trio, Peter, Paul, and Mary, The Rooftop Singers, The Seekers, and Bob Dylan.
The Weavers Tracks
Wimoweh
The Weavers
Wimoweh
Wimoweh
Last played on
On Top of Old Smokey
The Weavers
On Top of Old Smokey
On Top of Old Smokey
Last played on
Goodnight Irene
The Weavers
Goodnight Irene
Goodnight Irene
Last played on
I Know Where I'm Going (Live)
The Weavers
I Know Where I'm Going (Live)
I Know Where I'm Going (Live)
Last played on
Around the corner
The Weavers
Around the corner
Around the corner
Last played on
Kisses Sweeter Than Wine (live)
The Weavers
Kisses Sweeter Than Wine (live)
So Long, It's Been Good To Know You (Dusty Old Dust)
The Weavers
So Long, It's Been Good To Know You (Dusty Old Dust)
One For The Little Bitty Baby (Go Where I SEnd Thee)
The Weavers
One For The Little Bitty Baby (Go Where I SEnd Thee)
Tzena, Tzena, Tzena
The Weavers
Tzena, Tzena, Tzena
Tzena, Tzena, Tzena
Last played on
So long its been good to know you
The Weavers
So long its been good to know you
So long its been good to know you
Last played on
Hush Little Baby
Trad.
Hush Little Baby
Hush Little Baby
Last played on
Sixteen Tons
The Weavers
Sixteen Tons
Sixteen Tons
Last played on
Irene Goodnight
The Weavers
Irene Goodnight
Irene Goodnight
Last played on
The Eddystone Light
The Weavers
The Eddystone Light
The Eddystone Light
Last played on
Brother Can You Spare A Dime
The Weavers
Brother Can You Spare A Dime
Go Tell It On The Mountain
The Weavers
Go Tell It On The Mountain
Rock Island Line
The Weavers
Rock Island Line
Rock Island Line
Last played on
Lonesome Traveler
The Weavers
Lonesome Traveler
Lonesome Traveler
Last played on
Old Paint
The Weavers
Old Paint
Old Paint
Last played on
We Wish You A Merry Christmas
The Weavers
We Wish You A Merry Christmas
The Keeper
The Weavers
The Keeper
The Keeper
Last played on
The Frozen Loggers
The Weavers
The Frozen Loggers
The Frozen Loggers
Last played on
The Hammer Song
The Weavers
The Hammer Song
The Hammer Song
Last played on
Pay Me My Money
The Weavers
Pay Me My Money
Pay Me My Money
Last played on
