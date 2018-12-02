Lesley MackieBorn 1951
Lesley Mackie
1951
Lesley Mackie Biography (Wikipedia)
Lesley Mackie is a British actress, known for her Olivier Award-winning performance as Judy Garland in the original London cast of Judy. She is also known for her role as Daisy in the horror films The Wicker Man and The Wicker Tree.
The Love Of My Life
