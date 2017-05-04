Horst NeumannChoir master and conductor
Horst Neumann
Horst Neumann Tracks
Verzweifle nicht im Schmerzenstal, Op. 93
Robert Schumann
Im Walde, Op 75 No 2
Robert Schumann
Choir
Im Grunen - 6 songs Op.59 for chorus
Felix Mendelssohn
Romances and ballads - set 4 Op.146 - Der Bankelsanger Willie
Robert Schumann
Choir
4 Pieces for mixed choir, Op.13: No.1
Hanns Eisler
Choir
