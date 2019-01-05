John ac Alun are a Country duo from Wales. They are sometimes accompanied by Tudur Morgan ((bass guitar), Charlie Britton and Simon Barton(drummers),

Most of their songs are written by themselves, but some have been written by Welsh poets and novelists such as the late Eirug Wyn.

They visited Nashville back in 1999, sang and recorded at the famous Sun Studio in Memphis Tennessee

The duo have released eight albums in Welsh and one in English. They released their first album Yr Wylan Wen/Chwarelwr (The Seagull/Quarryman) in 1991, and received a gold disk by their label Sain in 1992 after selling 12,000 copies. John and Alun also have a radio show on Radio Cymru and have starred in four series of their own television show, John ac Alun for Welsh-language channel S4C.

Their latest album Hir a Hwyr was released in August 2016 on the Aran Label.