TechnotronicBelgian 90s electronic music project. Formed 1988. Disbanded 2000
Technotronic
1988
Technotronic Biography (Wikipedia)
Technotronic was a Belgian electronic music project formed in 1988 by Jo Bogaert, who originally gained notoriety in the early 1990s as part of a cover band and as a solo artist under various New Beat projects, including the Acts of Madmen and Nux Nemo. Together with vocalist Ya Kid K (Manuela Kamosi), he produced the hit single "Pump Up the Jam", which was originally an instrumental. An image for the act was later put together, utilizing Congolese-born fashion model Felly Kilingi as its album/single cover art, and supposed singer in the music video.
Technotronic Tracks
Pump Up The Jam (feat. Felly)
Technotronic
Pump Up The Jam (feat. Felly)
Pump Up The Jam (feat. Felly)
Pump Up The Jam
Technotronic
Pump Up The Jam
Pump Up The Jam
Pump Up The Jam (feat. Technotronic)
D.O.N.S.
Pump Up The Jam (feat. Technotronic)
Pump Up The Jam (feat. Technotronic)
Get Up (feat. Ya Kid K)
Technotronic
Get Up (feat. Ya Kid K)
Get Up (feat. Ya Kid K)
Get Up (Before The Night Is Over)
Technotronic
Get Up (Before The Night Is Over)
Rockin' Over The Beat (feat. Ya Kid K)
Technotronic
Rockin' Over The Beat (feat. Ya Kid K)
Rockin' Over The Beat (feat. Ya Kid K)
Get Up (Before the Night is Over) (feat. Ya Kid K)
Technotronic
Get Up (Before the Night is Over) (feat. Ya Kid K)
Get Up (Before the Night is Over) (feat. Ya Kid K)
