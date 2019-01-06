Technotronic was a Belgian electronic music project formed in 1988 by Jo Bogaert, who originally gained notoriety in the early 1990s as part of a cover band and as a solo artist under various New Beat projects, including the Acts of Madmen and Nux Nemo. Together with vocalist Ya Kid K (Manuela Kamosi), he produced the hit single "Pump Up the Jam", which was originally an instrumental. An image for the act was later put together, utilizing Congolese-born fashion model Felly Kilingi as its album/single cover art, and supposed singer in the music video.