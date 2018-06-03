WalelaFormed 1997
Walela
1997
Walela Biography (Wikipedia)
Walela is a trio of singers, named for the Cherokee word for hummingbird. The group was founded in 1996 by sisters Rita Coolidge and Priscilla Coolidge, with Priscilla's daughter Laura Satterfield as the third member.
Walela Tracks
Cherokee Morning Song
Walela
Cherokee Morning Song
Cherokee Morning Song
