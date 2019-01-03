All Time Low is an American rock band from Towson, Maryland, a suburb of Baltimore, formed in 2003. The band currently consists of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Alex Gaskarth, lead guitarist and backing vocalist Jack Barakat, bassist and backing vocalist Zack Merrick and drummer Rian Dawson. The band's name is taken from lyrics in the song "Head on Collision" by New Found Glory. The band consistently tours year-long, has headlined numerous tours, and has appeared at music festivals including Warped Tour, Reading and Leeds and Soundwave.

Beginning as a high school band, the band released their debut EP The Three Words to Remember in Dealing with the End EP in 2004 through local label Emerald Moon. Since then the band has released seven studio albums: The Party Scene (2005), So Wrong, It's Right (2007), Nothing Personal (2009), Dirty Work (2011), Don't Panic (2012), Future Hearts (2015) and Last Young Renegade (2017). All Time Low released their first live album, Straight to DVD, in 2010, and released their second live album, Straight to DVD II: Past, Present and Future Hearts, on September 9, 2016. On February 17, 2017, the band announced a new single entitled "Dirty Laundry" on The Radio 1 Breakfast Show – their first single since their move from Hopeless Records to Fueled by Ramen.